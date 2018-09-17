Home States Odisha

Dhenkanal part of city gas project: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Dhenkanal district has been included in the ambitious city gas project in Odisha, said Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Sunday.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing mediapersons in Dhenkanal | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal district has been included in the ambitious city gas project in Odisha, said Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons at the circuit house in the presence of BJP leaders, Pradhan said the pipeline laying work for the project will be started from October in Dhenkanal. The project will enable supply of CNG and PNG gas to urban areas from Dhamra through Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Angul, Deogarh and other districts of the State, he said, adding the initiative will bring down the cost of cooking and automobile gas. Pradhan said the city gas project is being implemented in 86 cities across the country.

Prasdah said in a bid to address the drinking water crisis in the district, an amount of `18 crore will soon be released by ONGC for a project which will be implemented in Joranda and Kaluria gram panchayats. “All documents related to the project have been submitted to the State Government and the authorities concerned have been instructed to expedite the work”, he said, adding the drinking water project will benefit residents of 14 villages in the district.

The project envisages drawing water from Brahmani river and treating it at a plant with 2.5 MLD capacity. Pradhan said a fertiliser plant, scheduled to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, will provide employment opportunities to youths from the district. The plant, a joint venture between GAIL, Coal India and Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilisers Limited will be set up at a cost of `13,000 crore.

The Union Minister said NTPC plant at Gajmara in the district will start functioning soon. He accused the State Government of deliberately delaying the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  