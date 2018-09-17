Former Odisha minister Dolagobinda Pradhan passes away

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran freedom fighter and former Odisha Minister Dolagobinda Pradhan died at his residence here Monday after a brief illness, according to family sources.

He was 93 and is survived by wife, four sons and three daughters.

Pradhan, who was elected to the state Assembly twice from Cuttack Sadar constituency in 1980 and 1990, was a minister from 1989 to 1990.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, he had left school in 1942 and joined the Quit India movement. He was also jailed during the freedom movement.

His demise was mourned in the state Assembly where the members stood in silence for a minute to pay tribute to the departed leader. Condoling Pradhan's demise, Governor Ganeshi Lal said his contribution to the freedom struggle and society would be remembered always.

"He was a true Gandhian and had dedicated his life to uphold Gandhian values in words and actions," the governor said in a message.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Pradhan and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik expressed deep grief over the passing away of the veteran freedom fighter and conveyed his sympathy to Pradhan's family.

A number of distinguished personalities, freedom fighters and politicians visited Pradhan's house to pay their last respect to the departed soul.