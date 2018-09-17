Home States Odisha

Four held for abusing cops in Odisha

Four youths were arrested on Saturday night for misbehaving with police personnel during immersion procession of Ganesh idol.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Four youths were arrested on Saturday night for misbehaving with police personnel during immersion procession of Ganesh idol. The arrested are 24-year-old Ajit Kumar Samal, 25-year-old Sourav Kumar Sahoo, 23-year-old Abhijit Das, all from Nahaka village and 29-year-old Bidyadhar Sahoo of Panasua village.

Police said over 25 persons were involved in the incident and more arrests will be made soon.
A group of people, mostly youths, were taking out the immersion procession at Nahaka on Friday night. They were playing loud music in residential colonies late in the night.

Responding to calls from locals about the defeaning music and disturbance by the procession party, local police rushed to the spot. On being asked to furnish permission papers to hold the immersion procession and use loudspeakers, the youths failed to show the proper documents.

“We tried to stop the procession from entering into a residential colony. But over 25 youths, who were under the influence of alcohol, started abusing the police and misbehaved with the cops on duty,” said a police official. A case was registered at Jajpur Road police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  