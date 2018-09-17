Four held for abusing cops in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Four youths were arrested on Saturday night for misbehaving with police personnel during immersion procession of Ganesh idol. The arrested are 24-year-old Ajit Kumar Samal, 25-year-old Sourav Kumar Sahoo, 23-year-old Abhijit Das, all from Nahaka village and 29-year-old Bidyadhar Sahoo of Panasua village.

Police said over 25 persons were involved in the incident and more arrests will be made soon.

A group of people, mostly youths, were taking out the immersion procession at Nahaka on Friday night. They were playing loud music in residential colonies late in the night.

Responding to calls from locals about the defeaning music and disturbance by the procession party, local police rushed to the spot. On being asked to furnish permission papers to hold the immersion procession and use loudspeakers, the youths failed to show the proper documents.

“We tried to stop the procession from entering into a residential colony. But over 25 youths, who were under the influence of alcohol, started abusing the police and misbehaved with the cops on duty,” said a police official. A case was registered at Jajpur Road police station.