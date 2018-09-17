Home States Odisha

Indian hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar for selection camp

The coach had recently visited Kalinga Stadium and took stock of the newly led turf and practice ground.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey team at Bhubaneswar airport on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The 23-member Indian hockey team reached here on Sunday to join the month long national selection and trial camp at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the run-up to Asian Champions Trophy and Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.

“The purpose of training in Bhubaneswar is to get acclimatised to the newly-laid turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium which will host the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 from November 28 to December 16,” said team coach Harendra Singh.

The coach had recently visited Kalinga Stadium and took stock of the newly led turf and practice ground. He also went around the dressing room and gymnasium facility and expressed his satisfaction. On the host Odisha, Singh said, “The spectators here have a good understanding of hockey and they support the national team like twelfth man of the team. Any hockey player of the nation would be interested to play in front of such a sports loving crowd.”

After the month long camp, the team will take part in the Asian Champions Trophy to begin in Muscat from October 18. Defending champion India is highest ranked among six participating teams in the tournament and will be the favourites to retain their title.

Captain PR Sreejesh said, “One bad day cost us a lot in the Asian Games. Now we will work on our backline players and the pressure in the last quarter of the match.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  