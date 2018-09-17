Indian hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar for selection camp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The 23-member Indian hockey team reached here on Sunday to join the month long national selection and trial camp at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the run-up to Asian Champions Trophy and Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.

“The purpose of training in Bhubaneswar is to get acclimatised to the newly-laid turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium which will host the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 from November 28 to December 16,” said team coach Harendra Singh.

The coach had recently visited Kalinga Stadium and took stock of the newly led turf and practice ground. He also went around the dressing room and gymnasium facility and expressed his satisfaction. On the host Odisha, Singh said, “The spectators here have a good understanding of hockey and they support the national team like twelfth man of the team. Any hockey player of the nation would be interested to play in front of such a sports loving crowd.”

After the month long camp, the team will take part in the Asian Champions Trophy to begin in Muscat from October 18. Defending champion India is highest ranked among six participating teams in the tournament and will be the favourites to retain their title.

Captain PR Sreejesh said, “One bad day cost us a lot in the Asian Games. Now we will work on our backline players and the pressure in the last quarter of the match.”