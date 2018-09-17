Home States Odisha

Inspector General of Registration to prepare plan for undervaluation cases' speedy disposal

The districts where maximum undervaluation cases are pending since long included Balasore, Bargarh, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Puri.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has asked the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to prepare an action plan for disposal of undervaluation cases by fixing month-wise target with special attention to districts having high pendency.

The districts where maximum undervaluation cases are pending since long included Balasore, Bargarh, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Puri. The IGR has been instructed to ensure at least 50 per cent of the amount of registration fees and stamp duty involved in undervaluation cases are collected in the current financial year.

A Revenue Department official said respective registering officers will issue notice to vendee for deposit of amount in respect to undervaluation cases and if they do not turn up for deposit, steps will be taken for institution of certificate cases under Orissa Public Demand Recovery (OPDR) Act.

“The monitoring unit set up in the office of the IGR will keep a tab on the performance of registering officers on different parameters. The Deputy IGR and Under Secretary (Registration), Board of Revenue will take the responsibility of 15 districts each and monitor their day-to-day functioning,” he said.

While CCTV cameras have been installed in 122 registration offices, Additional District Magistrates-cum-District Registrars have been asked to ensure the installation of cameras in all other registration offices soon. 

The IGR has also issued guidelines to all registering officers on return of unclaimed documents pending in different registration offices in the State.Meanwhile, show-cause notices have been served on 45 registering officers who have achieved below 80 per cent collection of registration fees through cashless mode by July.

Earlier, the Government had insisted the registration offices to adopt cashless mode while collecting document handling charges. Those who had delayed registration and delivery of documents beyond three days have also been asked to show-cause.

Govt move

Districts where maximum undervaluation cases are pending since long included Balasore, Bargarh, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Puri
The IGR has been instructed to ensure at least 50 per cent of the amount of registration fees and stamp duty involved in undervaluation cases are collected in the current year
IGR has also issued guidelines to all registering officers on return of unclaimed documents

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  