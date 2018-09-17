Inspector General of Registration to prepare plan for undervaluation cases' speedy disposal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has asked the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to prepare an action plan for disposal of undervaluation cases by fixing month-wise target with special attention to districts having high pendency.

The districts where maximum undervaluation cases are pending since long included Balasore, Bargarh, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Puri. The IGR has been instructed to ensure at least 50 per cent of the amount of registration fees and stamp duty involved in undervaluation cases are collected in the current financial year.

A Revenue Department official said respective registering officers will issue notice to vendee for deposit of amount in respect to undervaluation cases and if they do not turn up for deposit, steps will be taken for institution of certificate cases under Orissa Public Demand Recovery (OPDR) Act.

“The monitoring unit set up in the office of the IGR will keep a tab on the performance of registering officers on different parameters. The Deputy IGR and Under Secretary (Registration), Board of Revenue will take the responsibility of 15 districts each and monitor their day-to-day functioning,” he said.

While CCTV cameras have been installed in 122 registration offices, Additional District Magistrates-cum-District Registrars have been asked to ensure the installation of cameras in all other registration offices soon.

The IGR has also issued guidelines to all registering officers on return of unclaimed documents pending in different registration offices in the State.Meanwhile, show-cause notices have been served on 45 registering officers who have achieved below 80 per cent collection of registration fees through cashless mode by July.

Earlier, the Government had insisted the registration offices to adopt cashless mode while collecting document handling charges. Those who had delayed registration and delivery of documents beyond three days have also been asked to show-cause.

