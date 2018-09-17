Manager accused of selling temple land for a pittance in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Sale of land belonging to Mahaprabhu Binod Bihari Matha temple for a pittance by its manager has led to resentment among residents of Rashgobindpur area of Mayurbhanj district.

The residents have demanded action as per law against the manager who allegedly sold land worth crores of rupees at throwaway prices even as the Endowment Commission is entrusted with the task of managing the temple.

In a money receipt book which corroborates the illegal sale of temple land, it was found that the manager has received an advance cheque of `4 lakh out of `12 lakh from a Trust for sale of 439 acres of land under Plot No 128 and 2.5 decimal land under Plot No 960. In another receipt, it is found that the manager received a cheque of `1.18 lakh in a similar fashion, reports claimed.

The temple security committee and locals alleged that apart from these two, the manager has illegally acquired several more money receipts and cheques for the temple land. “Only the Endowment Commission has rights over the property. We have come to know that the manager has sold expensive herbs and trees planted in the periphery of the temple,” said Tapan Kumar Das, a local.

He said the matter has already been brought to the notice of the Endowment Commission but no action has yet been taken. “If no action is taken soon, we will take up the matter with the Endowment Commissioner in Bhubaneswar”, Das said.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations, the manager said he has not sold any temple property. He said an official of the Trust had given him `1.5 lakh for building a nursing training school near the temple. He said the money was meant for development of the temple.

“I have not received any cash and the have receipts for all money donated for the development of the temple”, he added.On the other hand, Additional District Magistrate Gangadhar Nayak has ordered an official probe into the matter.

Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha are worshipped in the century-old temple. Maharaja Shri Ramchandra Bhanj Deo had provided at least 600 acres of land for its construction of which 100 acres was utilised for construction of the temple while the rest is used for agricultural purposes.