Home States Odisha

Manager accused of selling temple land for a pittance in Odisha

Sale of land belonging to Mahaprabhu Binod Bihari Matha temple for a pittance by its manager has led to resentment among residents of Rashgobindpur area of Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Sale of land belonging to Mahaprabhu Binod Bihari Matha temple for a pittance by its manager has led to resentment among residents of Rashgobindpur area of Mayurbhanj district.
The residents have demanded action as per law against the manager who allegedly sold land worth crores of rupees at throwaway prices even as the Endowment Commission is entrusted with the task of managing the temple.

In a money receipt book which corroborates the illegal sale of temple land, it was found that the manager has received an advance cheque of `4 lakh out of `12 lakh from a Trust for sale of 439 acres of land under Plot No 128 and 2.5 decimal land under Plot No 960. In another receipt, it is found that the manager received a cheque of `1.18 lakh in a similar fashion, reports claimed.

The temple security committee and locals alleged that apart from these two, the manager has illegally acquired several more money receipts and cheques for the temple land. “Only the Endowment Commission has rights over the property. We have come to know that the manager has sold expensive herbs and trees planted in the periphery of the temple,” said Tapan Kumar Das, a local.

He said the matter has already been brought to the notice of the Endowment Commission but no action has yet been taken. “If no action is taken soon, we will take up the matter with the Endowment Commissioner in Bhubaneswar”, Das said.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations, the manager said he has not sold any temple property. He said an official of the Trust had given him `1.5 lakh for building a nursing training school near the temple. He said the money was meant for development of the temple.

“I have not received any cash and the have receipts for all money donated for the development of the temple”, he added.On the other hand, Additional District Magistrate Gangadhar Nayak has ordered an official probe into the matter.

Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha are worshipped in the century-old temple. Maharaja Shri Ramchandra Bhanj Deo had provided at least 600 acres of land for its construction of which 100 acres was utilised for construction of the temple while the rest is used for agricultural purposes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  