Home States Odisha

No road link to Kud Gunderpur

Boats are the only mode of transport to Kud Gunderpur gram panchayat in Dhankauda block of the district, located around 25 km from here.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Boats are the only mode of transport to Kud Gunderpur gram panchayat in Dhankauda block of the district, located around 25 km from here.

The gram panchayat comprising six villages, Kud Gunderpur, Kud Tabda, Kud Jampali, Kud Amlipali, Kud Mahada and Kud Patakhai, is situated on a patch of land on Mahanadi river. The river island measuring around 7 km in length and 2 km  in width is inhabited by around 5,000 villagers and they depend on boats to reach other places of the district and shift patients to hospitals. The villages remain cut off from the rest of the world as crossing the swelling Mahanadi river during monsoon becomes an extremely risky affair.

Though there is no shortage of water for cultivation, villagers find it tough to sell agricultural produce in the markets in the absence of road connectivity even after more than 70 years of Independence. Work on a 450-metre long bridge to connect the river island with the mainland was started in 2016.

However, it is far from complete. Prabhanjan Purohit of Kud Gunderpur village said once the bridge is completed, all woes of the villagers would come to an end. “We can sell our agriculture produce in Sambalpur city and avail treatment even during rainy season,” he said.

Apart from the six habitations under Kud Gunderpur gram panchyat, 185 other habitations in the district come under ‘zero connectivity habitation’ due to hilly terrain, forest and absence of bridge. Of the total 191 zero connectivity habitations, as many as 121 in the district lack connectivity due to lack of bridge over nullahs or rivers flowing near the village.

When the attention of Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma was drawn towards ‘zero connectivity habitations’ in the district, he said a survey has already been conducted in this regard. He confirmed that there are 191 zero connectivity habitations in the district. The work to connect the habitations will be undertaken as per requirement, Verma said. “The work on requisite bridges or roads to connect the zero connectivity habitations will begin shortly,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  