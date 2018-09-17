Home States Odisha

Paradip decked up for Vishwakarma Puja today

The port city has been decked up with colourful pandals being erected by various organisations and industries for Vishwakarma Puja starting from Monday.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vishwakarma Puja pandal in Paradip town all set to welcome devotees | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The port city has been decked up with colourful pandals being erected by various organisations and industries for Vishwakarma Puja starting from Monday.

Paradip town is famous for its Vishwakarma Puja with the rituals being observed for a week. When Paradip Port became functional in 1963, people from different communities joined hands to organise the celebrations with the objective of maintaining communal harmony among the residents. The worship of Lord Vishwakarma ushers in the festive season in Paradip.

Worshipped as the divine engineer of the world, the Lord is not only revered by the engineering and architectural community but also professionals from other fields. It is customary for craftsmen to worship their tools during the puja.

Factories, garages, engineering institutes and workshops, decorated colourfully, observe a holiday on Vishwakarma Puja and huge pandals are erected across the town. Huge and innovative pandals are set up by Paradip Port’s electrical department, PHD and Marine department along with various trade unions like Paradip Port Workers’ Union, Paradip Port and Dock Mazdoor Union, Utkal Port and Dock Workers’ Union, Eastern India Oil Refinery Workers’ Union,  Erasama Paradip Industrial Workers’ Union, Paradip Truck Owners’ Association, Jagatsinghpur Truck Owners’ Association, Odisha Maritime Fish Producers’ Association, BSNL, PPL, IFFCO, IOCL Paradip Refinery Project and Essar Steel Plant. Cultural programmes are also held during the period.

Police have made elaborate arrangements for traffic and crowd management during the puja. CCTV cameras have been fitted at sensitive locations of the town to keep an eye on anti-social elements. Police control room, medical centres and information centres have been opened across the port city to help the public. Besides, arrangements like electricity supply, drinking water and mobile toilets  have been made by Paradip Port Trust and Paradeep Municipality in the town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  