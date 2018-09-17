Home States Odisha

Primary education hits land hurdle

Putting their lives at risk, hundreds of children studying in 15 Government-run primary schools attend classes in unsafe and dilapidated buildings due to unavailability of land.

Published: 17th September 2018

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Putting their lives at risk, hundreds of children studying in 15 Government-run primary schools attend classes in unsafe and dilapidated buildings due to unavailability of land.

Lacking a building of its own, Olasa Project Primary School in Bharana panchayat under Balikuda block runs in a dilapidated house. The only room in the house serves both as a classroom and the kitchen where mid-day meals are cooked for the students. Drinking water and toilet facilities are a distant dream for the 30 children enrolled in the school, which also lacks blackboard and chairs.

As the school has been built on private property, villagers had urged the district administration to allocate a piece of land for construction of a new building. Sources said Olasa has more than 1.65 acre of Government land. However, nothing has been done in this regard so far.

Bharana sarpanch Bandita Pattayat said while the administration is yet to allot land for the school, the children are forced to study in unsafe building. “Water is leaking through the cracked asbestos roof and portions of the wall have peeled off. The building even lacks a door and windows,” Pattayat said.

Similar is the situation of Adivasi and Dassha Murukundi Project Primary Schools in Biridi block, Ananadpur Nimbedi Project Primary School in Erasama, Swainpada Project Primary School in Kujang, Champeswar Project Primary School, Tanchana Primary School in Naugaon and Musilmsahi Project Primary School in Tirtol block. Due to unavailability of land, these schools function in dilapidated buildings.

Besides, seven Government primary schools in Paradip Port area also don’t have buildings of their own.
Locals alleged that though the land dispute between Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the State Government was solved recently, the former is yet to allocate land to these schools.

Senior Technical Consultant of Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan Suvendu Baral said, “Though we have enough funds, unavailability of land is major hindrance for construction of new school buildings. Despite several missives to both the district administration and PPT authority, no land has been provided for these primary schools.”

