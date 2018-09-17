Home States Odisha

Protests by tribals hit industrial development

Frequent protests by tribals have led to stagnation of several industrial projects in Sundargarh district.

Published: 17th September 2018

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Frequent protests by tribals have led to stagnation of several industrial projects in Sundargarh district.Even as the State Government seems clueless on tackling tribal issues raised by self-proclaimed PESA right groups, the tough posture adopted by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has hampered industrial development in the district.  In fact, the district is going through a critical phase with no fresh investment in sight and expansion plans of existing industries in doldrums.

Sources said Rajgangpur town based cement producer OCL India Ltd, the flagship company of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), seeks to invest `1,994.98 crore to increase OCL’s cement and clinker production capacities to 6.25 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) and 5.9 MTPA respectively by 2019 end. But, its mining expansion proposal to enhance dolomite production to 9.5 MTPA from 4.2 MTPA has been jeopardised.

Amid apprehension of law and order situation, public hearing for OCL’s mines was postponed from February 22 but it could not be held on rescheduled date of August 8 owing to protests by thousands of PESA rights led by Birtmitrapur legislator George Tirkey.  On Friday, a separate tribal group warned against holding OCL’s public hearing on the rescheduled date on October 3. Earlier, water supply to OCL’s residential colony was stopped for months. Similarly, a couple of months ago the boundary wall of sponge iron plant at Rajgangpur was also razed to the ground by PESA group, but police prevented the situation from spiralling out of control.

Incidentally, last month, NCST had recommended to the Governor of Odisha to stop OCL’s public hearing on grounds of violation of provisions of PESA Act and Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. Separately, acting on a petition of displaced persons of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), the NCST in February had ordered the State government to stop all projects on surrendered land of RSP. Later, the `98.45 crore Whole Market Yard Project of Regulated Market Committee was stopped.

Earlier, construction of a truck terminal at Balughat, Krishi Vigyan Kendra-II and ash pond project of NSPCL, a tribal hostel and other projects at Rourkela were stopped due to protests by tribals. Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Subrata Patnaik said the developments in the recent past had led to negative perception about Sundargarh district in the minds of industrialists. He said around 20 manufacturing entrepreneurs have shifted to Chhattisgarh taking away economic prospects and direct jobs.

