School in Odisha village suffers admin neglect

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Exposing the sorry state of primary education in Ganjam, the home turf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, several schools function in unsafe buildings without basic facilities due to neglect of the district administration.

One of the glaring examples is Indira Colony Primary School in Gayaganda village under Jagannathprasad block. Despite being situated close to Bhanjanagar-Dasapalla road, the school lies in utter neglect with the administration turning a blind eye to its condition.

The only room in the thatched school building serves both as a classroom and the kitchen where the noon meals are cooked for students. As many as 59 students are enrolled in Classes I to V of the school. However, only one teacher manages the school affairs as others are reportedly on leave for the last three months.

And if the lone teacher remains absent, the school remains closed. Moreover, no drinking water facilities are available for the students. While construction of the toilet has been abandoned midway for more than a year, the school building, which has no proper walls, is surrounded by bushes and wild vegetation.

Sources said the students are unable to concentrate on their studies due to the unhygienic surroundings and lack of basic facilities.

Recently, the administration implemented ‘Mo School’ programme in the district. However, Indira Colony Primary School missed the attention of the authorities.Contacted, Education department officials said construction of a new building for the school is at final stage. Once the plastering of walls and flooring is completed, classes would be held in the new building.