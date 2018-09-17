Home States Odisha

Seats remain vacant in Government Polytechnic College in Jeypore

Failure of Ambaguda Government Polytechnic College in Jeypore tehsil to attract students has the district administration worried.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Failure of Ambaguda Government Polytechnic College in Jeypore tehsil to attract students has the district administration worried.

The few who have enrolled in the college are in dire straits as classes are yet to start for the current academic year. The institute was set up by the State Government four years back owing to demand for technical courses among tribal students of Ambaguda village and its nearby areas. It was expected that the college would receive positive response from local ITIs and diploma colleges in the area. However, the polytechnic college has been losing its credibility even as 30 to 40 per cent of seats remain vacant. The students in the area prefer private colleges over the Government college despite huge disparity in fees.
This year, only 117 students took admission in the institute. While public representatives blame the authorities concerned for not publicising the college at the start of academic year, the students complain of poor teaching and infrastructure facilities.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the college can function smoothly only after proper steps are taken by the Government to publicise its presence among students in the rural areas. Sources said owing to absence of bus service, students have to walk around 5 km from the National Highway passing through Ambaguda village to reach the college. Girl students of the college have expressed their concern over traversing the stretch on foot as it passes through a forest area where presence of anti-social elements has been reported.

The institution also does not have proper hostel and canteen facilities even as cracks have developed in the building posing grave threat to the students. Besides, against the sanctioned strength of 23 teaching staff, only 13 part and full time teachers have been posted at the college.

Meanwhile, considering the gravity of the situation, Koraput Collector K S Chakravarti recently held a meeting with Government officials and college staff and directed them to initiate immediate measures to start classes in the institute as soon as possible.

