Home States Odisha

State terms for Talcher Thermal Power Station to hit growth: Dharmendra Pradhan

Responding to a query, Pradhan said the Chief Minister was never serious in curbing corruption.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday criticised the State Government for linking the State-III clearance of NTPC’s Talcher thermal power plant with costly power allocated to the State by the national thermal power major.

Requesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again for according approval to NTPC’s `9,785 crore investment proposal for expansion of the Talcher Thermal Power Station, Pradhan said such conditionality will hit industrialisation in the State.

“The State Government should cooperate in setting up the Stage-III project of  TTPS as both the State and the country will benefit out of it,” Dharmendra told reporters after his arrival from Delhi.

He said the State Government’s argument is not based on fact as it had signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with NTPC for allocation of power from its power plants including Barh-I , Barh-II and Muzaffarpur.

Responding to a query, Pradhan said the Chief Minister was never serious in curbing corruption. Accusing Naveen of presiding over one of the most corrupt governments, the Union Minister said he has been rewarding politicians whom he had punished either by dropping from his Cabinet or suspending from the party.

In a recent letter to the Chief Minister, Pradhan had sought personal intervention of the former for speedy approval of the project proposal of the NTPC by the State’s High Level Clearance Committee.
NTPC proposed to set up a new plant of 1320 mw in place of the existing 460 mw power plant which will be phased out by 2021.

Cut VAT to bring down petrol prices

The Union Minister reiterated his demand for reduction of VAT by the State Government to bring down the prices of petroleum products. He said the State’s tax collection from petroleum product has doubled since 2014-15. The Government should reduce the tax to provide relief to the consumers. Pradhan said decision has been taken to provide piped natural gas connection in Dhenkanal and Angul districts. “This will be a Laxmi Puja gift to the people of the two districts,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  