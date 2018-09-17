Youths on a mission to transform villages in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: IN a bid to bring about change at the grassroots level, a group of youths joined hands in creating awareness on health, education, social welfare and sanitation among the rural households in Rohia panchayat under Naugaon block of the district.

These are people willing to take out time and visit villages to get a better understanding of the issues on the ground. Youths, under the banner of Mahatma Gandhi Community Knowledge Centre, aim to improve the rural conditions in remote villages affected by drought and other social challenges.

Educationist Debendra Rout, president of the centre, secretary Gyanranjan Samantray, scientist Natabar Rout, engineer Siba Prasad Swain, Army officer Sricharan Rout and Professor Narmada Parida have teamed up with a bunch of motivated youngsters to be the catalyst of change in transforming the face of rural areas and achieve their development goals.

Debendra Rout said, “It’s our duty to do something for the betterment of the community and fellow villagers. Young people should be at the forefront of global change and innovation. Youths, with their will, imagination and vigour, are a force who can show the way in which our collective future is decided. This knowledge centre is a common platform for all to join hands in bringing about changes in the society.”

Noted social activist and Rajya Sabha member AV Swamy, who visited the panchayat last month, praised the efforts of the youths and assured to provide `15 lakh from his MPLAD fund for their development works.

Collector Yamini Sarangi also praised their initiative and encouraged them to take up issues relating to education, health, employment, women empowerment and skill development. She also assured to provide all support to them.