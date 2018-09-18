20 Artists to participate in Art Trail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Art Trail (BAT) will witness participation of 20 artists from India and abroad. To be organised in the heritage area old town ahead of Hockey World Cup, it will be conducted by Utsha Foundation in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Tourism Department.

The event will be curated by well-known artists with international repute Jagannath Panda and Premjish Achari.The artists include Gigi Scaria, Sudarshan Shetty, Sharmila Samant, Arunkumar HG, Markus Baenziger and Cecile Beau while those from Odisha include Pratul Dash, Satyabhama Majhi, Subrat Behra and Suchismita Mohanty. The art trail will be inaugurated on November 18.