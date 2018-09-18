Home States Odisha

Abducted Odia girl jumps into river to escape

 A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Madhuban area within Kuakhia police limits, was rescued by villagers of Routarapur late on Sunday night.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:52 AM

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Madhuban area within Kuakhia police limits, was rescued by villagers of Routarapur late on Sunday night. Police have detained a man, who happens to be the uncle of the girl, in this connection.Police said the 14-year-old victim of Jabara village was abducted from Madhuban Bazaar on August 20. The minor’s uncle had allegedly taken her to Kerala but later, brought her to Jajpur Road where he kept her in confinement. 

Basing on the missing report of the girl’s father, police launched an investigation and came to know that she has been kidnapped by her uncle who was living in Jajpur Road.Kuakhia IIC Ashis Kumar Sahu said the accused was bringing the girl to Adampur on a bike on Sunday night when the latter jumped into Kharasrota river near Routarapur village. The girl managed to swim ashore and on reaching Routarapur, she narrated her ordeal before the villagers.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the girl. “We have detained the girl’s uncle. Appropriate action will be taken against the accused,” the IIC added.On Monday, police took the girl to Government hospital for medical examination. Further investigation is on.

