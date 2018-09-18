Congress asks Odisha government not to clear NTPC project in a hurry

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the dispute between the Centre and the State Government over proposed `9785-crore Talcher NTPC power plant continues, the Congress on Monday said the project should not be cleared in a hurry as it may go against the interest of the State.Initiating the debate on the Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2018 in the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra referred to the exchange of letter between the State Government and the Centre over clearance to the NTPC project.

Mishra cautioned the Government that it should not clear the project “in a hurry” to keep date with the Prime Minister’s visit. “During this session, we can discuss the matter in the Assembly and see whether the NTPC’s project will be beneficial for the people of the State. A committee may be set up to look into the matter,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister, Mishra said his past record showed that he made promises, but did not carry it out. The Prime Minister had promised modernisation of a hospital in Rourkela and the second bridge on Brahmani river during his visit four years ago, but the promises were not fulfilled, he said.

Citing another instance, he said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not give an appointment to the house committee to hold discussion on the minimum support price of paddy. Therefore the State Government should not clear the project in a hurry, he said.The Congress leader also criticised the BJD Government in the State for not fulfilling its promises. “The BJD in 2006 had promised to provide irrigation facilities to 35 per cent of each block. It is yet to materialise,” he said.