Home States Odisha

Congress asks Odisha government not to clear NTPC project in a hurry

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister, Mishra said his past record showed that he made promises, but did not carry it out.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the dispute between the Centre and the State Government over proposed `9785-crore Talcher NTPC power plant continues, the Congress on Monday said the project should not be cleared in a hurry as it may go against the interest of the State.Initiating the debate on the Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2018 in the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra referred to the exchange of letter between the State Government and the Centre over clearance to the NTPC project.

Mishra cautioned the Government that it should not clear the project “in a hurry” to keep date with the Prime Minister’s visit. “During this session, we can discuss the matter in the Assembly and see whether the NTPC’s project will be beneficial for the people of the State. A committee may be set up to look into the matter,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister, Mishra said his past record showed that he made promises, but did not carry it out. The Prime Minister had promised modernisation of a hospital in Rourkela and the second bridge on Brahmani river during his visit four years ago, but the promises were not fulfilled, he said.

Citing another instance, he said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not give an appointment to the house committee to hold discussion on the minimum support price of paddy. Therefore the State Government should not clear the project in a hurry, he said.The Congress leader also criticised the BJD Government in the State for not fulfilling its promises. “The BJD in 2006 had promised to provide irrigation facilities to 35 per cent of each block. It is yet to materialise,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo