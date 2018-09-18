Home States Odisha

DGP reviews progress of model police stations in Odisha

Published: 18th September 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Stressing on people-friendly policing, DGP Dr RP Sharma asked inspectors of model police stations to identify sensitive areas in their respective jurisdictions and make proper arrangements for organising awareness campaigns on road safety in schools and colleges at least once in a month.

Reviewing the progress of model police stations with district SPs and Twin City DCPs via video conferencing at State Police headquarters in Cuttack here on Monday, the top cop also instructed senior police officers to ensure availability of clean drinking water and seating arrangements, entry of all complaints in the reception centres and issuing of acknowledgements, among others.

Proper functioning of Mahila and Sishu desks at the model police stations was given importance. The cops were asked to carry out mandatory registration of senior citizens who are staying alone and form special units for security of women in areas like schools, colleges, working women’s hostels, and others.

Among other issues, patrolling in commercially sensitive areas and giving adequate emphasis to services under Odisha Right to Public Services Act, 2012 was also stressed.Earlier, Odisha Police decided to develop one police station in each district into a model police station for meeting the requirements of the citizens. The SPs were asked to choose one police station in their respective districts for developing it into a model police station. Accordingly, the SPs submitted the name of the police station in their districts.

