Each district in Odisha to have trauma care centre in 3 years

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The State Government is planning to set up trauma care facility in each district within three years.Responding to a TNIE report ‘Trauma Care non-existent in Baripada MCH’ on Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department also informed that 10 trauma care facilities will start functioning in the State in six months.

“Casualty unit exists in DHH Baripada equipped with orthopedics, surgeons & medicine specialists & ancillary staff. Soon level II Trauma Care Facility will be set up. Steps are being taken to set up TCFs at each district within 3 years & 10 TCFs to start functioning in 6 months,” tweeted the department.

On September 7, TNIE reported on the need of a trauma care centre at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Baripada for accident victims. Though the MCH was opened last year, it is yet to have the infrastructure and manpower to set up the centre.

Currently, there are trauma care centres in SCB MCH, Cuttack, MKCG in Berhampur, VIMSAR in Burla and District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) in Balasore, Khurda, Bhadrak and Puri. In case of the MCH at Baripada, its administrative building (the old DHH) is 5 km away from NH-18 and the main building at Rangamatia is 2 km away from the highway.NH-18 passes through Baripada town and the MCH receives 15 to 20 accident victims every day at the surgery and orthopedics departments. The critical victims are rushed to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.