Freedom fighter Dolagobinda Pradhan no more

Veteran freedom fighter and former minister Dolagobinda Pradhan died at his Bhubaneswar residence on Monday. He was 93.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Veteran freedom fighter and former minister Dolagobinda Pradhan died at his Bhubaneswar residence on Monday. He was 93.Freedom fighters, eminent personalities and many politicians cutting across party lines visited his residence to pay their last respects to the departed soul. Condoling the death of Pradhan, Governor Ganeshi Lal said his contribution to freedom struggle and to our social life will be remembered for ever. He was a true Gandhian and had dedicated his life to uphold Gandhian values in words and actions, he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Pradhan and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.Senior Congress leader Arya Kumar Gyanendra said, “Pradhan was a very affectionate person. He always tried to spread Gandhiji’s ideology in the society. He started his political career in Independent India as a ward member and became a minister later. I express my grief on behalf of Congress on the demise of Pradhan.” 

