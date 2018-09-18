Government confident to meet revenue target: Odisha Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Monday passed the second Appropriation Bill, 2018 for `12,790 crore amid opposition walkout over alleged failure of the State Government on all fronts.The passing of the Bill will allow the State Government to withdraw the amount from the consolidated fund to meet supplementary expenditure during the remaining months of the current fiscal.

In his reply to the debate on the Bill, Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera said out of the programme expenditure provision of `9,611 crore, `6,097 crore has been allocated for infrastructure and rural development sector.Refuting opposition allegations that the State Government has miserably failed to bring desired growth in economy and changes in the lives of the people, the Finance Minister said 75 per cent of the supplementary budget is meant for programme expenditure in social sector and infrastructure development.

While the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department is given highest allocation of `3141.74 crore, Rural Development Department has received `2269.55 crore. The Disaster Management Department will get `1,364 crore and `1210.12 crore has been allocated to School and Mass Education Department. This shows the commitment of the government to the people of rural areas, he added.

Dismissing opposition allegations that there is no visible improvement in the irrigation sector, Behera said additional irrigation potential for 7.8 lakh hectares has been created during the last four years.Claiming that additional 2.92 lakh hectares will be brought under assured irrigation during the current financial year, the Finance Minister said 50,000 hectares in 17 blocks of nine districts have been covered under mega lift irrigation scheme.

On the employment front, Behera said the Government has recruited in 64,000 posts of different departments since 2014-15.Asserting that the revenue collection of the State till July has increased by 33 per cent compered to the same period last year, Behera said the State Government is confident of mobilising additional resources of `1,000 crore by the end of this fiscal.