High Court bar protest to continue till September 20

CUTTACK: The cease work agitation by members of Orissa High Court Bar Association entered 20th day on Monday. The Bar Association has been insisting on arrest of the accused persons involved in assaulting one of their colleagues. The association, in its general body meeting on Monday, has decided to continue the agitation till September 20. The meeting also resolved to stop filing of cases as well as personal appearance in order to intensify the agitation. The Bar Association will hold its next general body meeting on September 20 to chalk out further course of action.