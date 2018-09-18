Kalinga Stadium to have 12 gates to manage rush

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is on its toes to ensure a ‘world class’ experience for players as well as spectators during the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018, in the city. To be held at Kalinga Stadium, the Government has been working overtime to accommodate spectators who are expected to throng the Capital from across the world for the mega sporting event. The State is now planning to add three more gates to the venue. The stadium will have 12 gates and each new gallery will be supported with a gate for smooth movement of spectators.

After the addition of the two new galleries on the North and South to the stadium the total number of galleries will go up to four.As the capacity of the main stadium at the hockey complex has been increased from 8,000 to 15,000, the State Government has added 10 acres of land from the poultry breeding farm of Central Poultry Development Organisation (CPDO) for accommodating the rush. An additional gate is also being developed between Gate no 8 and 9.

Sources said, presently Gate No 8 is exclusively reserved for players and team officials. Similarly the new gate which will be set up between Gate 8 and 9 will be reserved for VVIP entry. Apart from ground preparation, roads inside have been widened and renovation of two entry gates to the stadium is on the verge of completion before the games which is scheduled to begin from November 28.