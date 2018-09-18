Home States Odisha

Koraput Regional Improvement Trust chief sees scam in CCTV camera purchase

  In a shocking revelation, chairman of Koraput Regional Improvement Trust (KRIT) Ashok Kumar Pangi alleged a scam in procurement of CCTV cameras for the district on Monday.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  In a shocking revelation, chairman of Koraput Regional Improvement Trust (KRIT) Ashok Kumar Pangi alleged a scam in procurement of CCTV cameras for the district on Monday. Alleging an unholy nexus between KRIT officials and the vendors who supplied the cameras, Pangi demanded a probe into the scam.Addressing mediapersons, he said most of the 30 CCTV cameras, procured by KRIT authorities for installation at different locations in Jeypore and Koraput towns two years back, became defunct after functioning for only a few days.   

In a bid to check crime, the district administration had installed CCTV cameras at different locations of the two towns. A control room was also set up at Koraput Town police station to monitor the areas under CCTV surveillance. KRIT had procured 30 cameras in two phases at a cost of `13 lakh through two vendors of Berhampur.

Pangi said the vendors did not supply the cameras as per specifications. “They supplied cameras having only one GB data storage capacity instead of the specified two GB. Moreover, most of the cameras became defunct after a few days,” he alleged. The KRIT Chairman further said the cameras supplied were of poor quality. “There is a need to inquire into the scam and nexus between former KRIT officials and the vendors,” he said.

During procurement of the cameras, no political person was at the helm of KRIT office. Former district Collector Jay Kumar V was in control of the office, Pangi added.Contacted, Koraput Town IIC Khireswar Sahu admitted that of the 14 cameras installed in Koraput, 10 have gone out of order.

