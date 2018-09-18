Man alleges police atrocity

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lingaraj Das, a resident of Odisso village under Jagatsinghpur police limits, has accused police of illegally detaining and torturing him on the allegation of misbehaving with woman sarpanch of Odisso panchayat on Sunday.

Santosh Pradhan of the village had abused the sarpanch Ahalya Sethy for not providing him benefits under various government schemes. Her husband Prasant Sethy subsequently lodged an FIR against Pradhan and his friend Lingaraj Das. Police raided Pradhan’s house but failed to nab him.

Later, they raided Das’ house and brought him to the police station. Das claimed that although he pleaded innocence, they abused and assaulted him. Police also threatened to lodge a false case against him under SC and ST Atrocity Act for misbehaving with the sarpanch, who belonged to the SC category.His family members have sought intervention of the State Human Rights Commission to take action against the errant cops. SDPO Sujogaya Mishra denied the allegation.