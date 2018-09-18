Home States Odisha

Maoist escapes from police custody in Odisha

A hardcore Maoist escaped when police had taken him to produce before SDJM court, here on Monday.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : A hardcore Maoist escaped when police had taken him to produce before SDJM court, here on Monday.The 29-year-old Maoist, Manoj Madkami alias Rosan of Ponjer village under Gangloor police station of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, was arrested during a combing operation near Patpani village under Komna police limits in the district on May 30. Manoj, who carried a cash reward of `4 lakh, was Area Committee Member of Gandhamardan local organising squad under Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund Division.

Besides Manoj, another Maoist Gupleswar Majhi (24) of Chilakutna under Lathor police station of Balangir district was arrested. Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Nuapada, Bidyut Panda said police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding Maoist.

According to sources, Manoj was brought by police to the SDJM court from Nuapada sub-jail. While Manoj was brought out of the court room, he shoved the two constables holding his hands and escaped.Though police gave a chase, they failed to nab him. Following the incident, Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar has suspended seven police personnel for dereliction of duty.

The sources said Manoj was involved in a number of criminal cases in Bargarh and Chhattisgarh including the killing of Sikhya Sahayak Chaitanya Majhi in Patpani on February 8, 2013.Other cases filed against Manoj included killing of forest guard Narayan Duan at Jaypur under Buden police station, burning of a truck at Jharmunda under Paikmal police station and attack on camp of a contractor and burning of vehicles at Sraikela under Jharbandh police station in 2011.

Besides, he was involved in exchange of fire in Gandhamardan Reserve Forest (RF) and murder of a civilian Ittar Mohammad near Patrapali under Paikmal police station in 2012.Moreover, he was involved in exchange of fire in Jhanjh RF near Mohanpali under Padampur police station and exchange of fire in Lohora RF under Ambabhona police station in 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo