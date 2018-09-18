Maoist escapes from police custody in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : A hardcore Maoist escaped when police had taken him to produce before SDJM court, here on Monday.The 29-year-old Maoist, Manoj Madkami alias Rosan of Ponjer village under Gangloor police station of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, was arrested during a combing operation near Patpani village under Komna police limits in the district on May 30. Manoj, who carried a cash reward of `4 lakh, was Area Committee Member of Gandhamardan local organising squad under Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund Division.

Besides Manoj, another Maoist Gupleswar Majhi (24) of Chilakutna under Lathor police station of Balangir district was arrested. Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Nuapada, Bidyut Panda said police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding Maoist.

According to sources, Manoj was brought by police to the SDJM court from Nuapada sub-jail. While Manoj was brought out of the court room, he shoved the two constables holding his hands and escaped.Though police gave a chase, they failed to nab him. Following the incident, Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar has suspended seven police personnel for dereliction of duty.

The sources said Manoj was involved in a number of criminal cases in Bargarh and Chhattisgarh including the killing of Sikhya Sahayak Chaitanya Majhi in Patpani on February 8, 2013.Other cases filed against Manoj included killing of forest guard Narayan Duan at Jaypur under Buden police station, burning of a truck at Jharmunda under Paikmal police station and attack on camp of a contractor and burning of vehicles at Sraikela under Jharbandh police station in 2011.

Besides, he was involved in exchange of fire in Gandhamardan Reserve Forest (RF) and murder of a civilian Ittar Mohammad near Patrapali under Paikmal police station in 2012.Moreover, he was involved in exchange of fire in Jhanjh RF near Mohanpali under Padampur police station and exchange of fire in Lohora RF under Ambabhona police station in 2014.