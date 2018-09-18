Home States Odisha

Murder accused doctor nabbed from Bhubaneswar

After an anonymous call on September 2 to Gouda’s wife Narmada informing her about the  doctor’s role in the murder, police swung into action.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

The accused doctor near the pit where he dumped the body parts | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The main accused of the sensational Bishnu Prasad Gouda murder case, Dr Hrushikesh Tripathy was arrested by a special police team led by Berhampur ASP Pravat Routroy from Bhubaneswar on Monday.Gouda, an agent of a private bank, who was staying in a rented accommodation in  the city, was missing since August 18. The 45-year-old accused had murdered Gouda, who was a former employee in his private clinic at Goilundi, over a love affair with a nurse.

The 55-year-old surgery specialist chopped Gouda’s body into three parts and buried the dismembered parts in Badagumula village, on the outskirts of the city, where he owns a patch of land.On the fateful day, Gouda left for the bank, but did not return. After failing to trace Gouda,  family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. They also informed the cops about Gouda’s relationship with the nurse Mamata Behera and his rivalry with Tripathy. Basing on the complaint, the SP formed a special police team and started investigation. Meanwhile, Tripathy absconded.

After an anonymous call on September 2 to Gouda’s wife Narmada informing her about the  doctor’s role in the murder, police swung into action. On September 11, the cops arrested Ganga Behera, a gardener in Tripathy’s clinic, who spilled the beans. Subsequently, a police team retrieved the highly decomposed body of Gouda, two blood stained surgery blades, gloves and four empty saline bottles from a pit in Badagumula. Police sealed Tripathy’s clinic and got his bank accounts frozen.

On Sunday, police got a tip off that Tripathy was hiding in a dharmasala in Puri and was  supposed to come to Bhubaneswar to take money from his acquaintances. They nabbed Tripathy when he arrived at Bhubaneswar and also arrested another Bidhan Sethi, the accused’s domestic help, for assisting the doctor in the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo