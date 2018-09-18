Odia varsity to be set up at Bakula Bana in Satyabadi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday decided to establish the proposed Odia University at ‘Bakula Bana’ in Satyabadi of Puri district.A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat here. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that not a single tree is felled for construction of the infrastructure at Bakula Bana. Puri Collector has been asked to expedite necessary procedures for establishment of the university.

A release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said a single-storey building will be constructed with sandstones. An officer on special duty (OSD) will soon be appointed and the temporary office of the varsity will function from the Pantha Niwas at Satyabadi.Earlier, the State Government has announced a budgetary provision of `10 crore for establishment of the university. At least 25 acres of land have been earmarked for the purpose.

The university will offer post graduate courses in Odia language and literature. It will also facilitate research activities.Five iconic leaders of Odisha, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Pandit Krupasindhu Mishra, Acharya Harihar Das, Pandit Godavarish Mishra and Pandit Nilakantha Das had founded the unique education system at the Bakul Bana with students being taught in natural environment.