Odisha high court rejects move to collect cess from estate occupants  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of villagers and Government offices occupying immovable property of Burdhaman Estate in Kujang heaved a sigh of relief after the Orissa High Court recently rejected the royal family’s move to collect cess from the land.

As per reports, Kujang estate comprising eight Garhs (forts) was permanently settled under Regulation XII of 1805. Later, Sandha dynasty constructed these forts covering an area of 955.673 sq kms including the estuary of Mahanadi river. After the Great Famine in 1866, the Sandha dynasty fell into debts and the estate was sold for `3.5 lakh to the Maharaja of Burdhaman of West Bengal who was in its possession till the Estates Abolition Act, 1952 came into force.

At least 56 acre of land in Kujang and 145 acre in Kansaripatana under Kujang tehsil were under Burdhaman estate ruled by Bijay Chand Mahtab. His eldest son Uday Chand Mahtab was the last ruler of Burdhaman Raj. Different Government offices, including Kujang tehsil and block offices, police station, panchyat office, different courts, and staff quarters have been located in the estate land. Besides, locals acquired more than two acres of land in favour of them by developing nexus with revenue officials. Even they also obtained record of rights (RoR) in favour their names.

In 2009, one the family members of Burdhaman family Jai Chand Mahtab filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court against the Odisha Government and the district administration seeking rent from the land and return of some land. He also filed a case with the Board of Revenue seeking fixation of land rates and rent.

Adjudicating the case, the High Court had directed Kujang Tehsildar to inquire into the matter and fixation of rent of the acquired land. But, without any inquiry and knowledge of the district administration, the then Tehsildar Rabindra Nath Kunar allegedly fixed the rent.

Later, acting on direction of the Revenue Department, former Tehsildar of Kujang Basudev Satpathy approached the High Court with a review petition in 2014. Another land owner of Kansaripatana Gagan Prusty had also filed a PIL in the High Court challenging the fixation of rent. In August, a Division Bench of Orissa High Court comprising Justice CR Dash and Justice JP Das stayed the last order and rejected the rent fixed by the former tehsildar.

Kujang Tehsildar Ramesh Chandra Panda said the higher officials of the Revenue Department have been apprised about the issue. The district administration has decided to take steps for the conservation of the land, he added.