Skill museums to come up in six more Industrial Training Institutes soon

The Skill Development and Technical Education department has initiated process for setting up six more Skill Museums at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). 

Published: 18th September 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Skill Development and Technical Education department has initiated process for setting up six more Skill Museums at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The first of its kind initiative in the country by Odisha Government, the museums are set up to inculcate ‘design thinking and innovation’ in ITI trainees and encourage them to go for innovation which will lead to quick adoption of changing technologies. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had inaugurated the first Skill Museum at ITI, Khapuria in Cuttack in August, had announced that such museums will be set up in other Government ITIs in a phased manner. 
While the second Skill Museum will come up at ITI, Bhubaneswar, five others will come up at Rourkela, Hirakud, Berhampur, Barbil and Ambaguda.

Director of Technical Education and Training has asked the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to engage a firm having experience in the field to develop the architectural designs and send estimates for the projects. According to department sources, retrofitting of the existing infrastructure in the ITIs will be done and space created for display of skill exhibitions. 
The public will also have access to these museums, they added.

