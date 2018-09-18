Stones pelted at Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra's vehicle

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR : Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the vehicle of School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra at Belabahali under Anandpur block here on Monday evening. However, the Minister escaped unhurt.

Patra, who is also the MLA of Ghasipura Assembly seat, was on his way to participate in a Ganesh idol immersion ceremony when the miscreants pelted stones at his SUV. While the Minister escaped unhurt, the rear windshield of his vehicle was damaged in the stone pelting.Following the incident, tension flared up in the area. Meanwhile, police have started investigation into the incident and launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.