Teachers take protest to gram panchayat; appeals for public support

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of agitating block grant teachers took their protest to Panchayat level on Monday appealing for public support in their fight for justice.The teachers under the banner of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employee’s United Forum organised rallies and staged protests in front of government offices in different panchayats while informing people how the State Government has ignored their demands.

“As we have not received any assurance from the State Government regarding fulfilment of our demands, we decided to take it to the Panchayat level which will continue till August 19,” said leader of the Forum, Golak Nayak, adding, “During this period we will seek support from public and civil society to intensify our agitation till our demands are met.”

As many as 60,000 block grant teachers are on strike seeking benefits of 7th Pay Commission, service condition, job regularisation among others under the new Grant-in-Aid (GIA) system. Higher Education Minister Ananta Das, who has urged the teachers to call off their strike, said “We have been requesting them to join duty as the State Government has already assured to consider their demands,” Das said.