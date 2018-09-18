Home States Odisha

Youth in Odisha cuts wrist, ‘Momo’ suspected

A youth cut his hand at Jharkata village in 42 Mauza under Sadar police limits on Monday morning.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A youth cut his hand at Jharkata village in 42 Mauza under Sadar police limits on Monday morning. The injured, Sunil Das (21), was rushed to Bentakar Community Health Centre and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.Sources said, Das had cut his right wrist with a sickle at about 3 am on Sunday. Hearing his screams, Sunil’s mother rushed to the room to find him unconscious in a pool of blood. He was rushed to hospital.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, his family members suspect that Sunil took the step while playing Momo challenge, the online game, on his mobile phone.Sunil’s father Basudev Das said, his son is working with a local spice company and used to remain absentminded. He stopped interacting with family members used to keep himself busy in mobile games for the last few days. He had also developed a phobia following which he had even stopped going to office for the last three days.

Earlier, the Momo challenge online game was also blamed for the death of 24-year-old youth Umakant Behera at Umara village under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district. He had  hung himself in an under-construction community centre on September 4 night.

