Baijayant Panda chopper row goes to Odisha Assembly; BJD demands arrest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges between ruling and opposition members over seizure of helicopter of former MP Baijayant Panda who allegedly flew over the Chilika lake on September 15.

The issue was raised by BJD members who demanded arrest of Panda accusing him of violating environmental norms by landing in the eco-sensitive zone of Chilika lake.

Besides, two video clips having controversial statement on the Konark temple allegedly by a RSS member also agitated both the BJD and Congress members who demanded that strong action should be taken against the person for trying to denigrate the cultural heritage of Odisha.