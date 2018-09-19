Home States Odisha

Bees attack students; in-charge headmaster suspended, notice issued to 3 teachers 

According to reports, a group of eight hostel students had gone to the nearby orchard to collect mango leaves for Ganesh Puja in the evening.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The in-charge headmaster of Karubai Ashram School under Rayagada block, Jagannath Mandangi, was placed under suspension on Tuesday by  Rayagada Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar in connection with the bee attack on students. A six-year-old boy had died and five others sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Wednesday last. The deceased was  Debdas Tuika, a Class I student. Those injured were  Srinu Mandangi (6), Bikash Mandangi (6), Rohit Tuika (7), Natan Mandangi (7) and Ashish Puala (8).

According to reports, a group of eight hostel students had gone to the nearby orchard to collect mango leaves for Ganesh Puja in the evening. While collecting leaves, someone threw a stone at a bee hive and the students were attacked by a swarm of bees. Headmaster-cum-superintendent of the hostel Mandangi had gone to the local market to purchase puja paraphernalia. Following the bee attack, the students ran back to the hostel and informed Mandangi, who had returned by that time.

Of the eight, six students had suffered from bee attack. Their condition deteriorated and Debdas succumbed in the hostel in the night. The other injured children were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital on Thursday.

After the incident, a team of district officials, led by Sub-Collector Prabir Kumar Naik, visited the school for inquiry. In their report, they found Mandangi guilty of gross negligence and dereliction of duty. Even as the incident occurred in the evening, it was not reported to any higher authority of the School and Mass Education department in the district. A treating doctor had stated that Debdas could have been saved if he was provided timely treatment.

The Collector also directed the District Education Officer to serve show cause notices to three other teachers, who were present in the school during the incident. The Block Education Officer and the District Welfare Officer have been directed to inspect the schools and residential hostels to ensure safety of children.

