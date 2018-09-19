Home States Odisha

Clash over clicking pictures of women in Odisha village

Some women of Harijan street in the village were bathing in the river when some youths of Adivasi street clicked their photographs and recorded videos in their mobile phones.

Villagers at Harijan street where houses were damaged in Gopikankubadi village | Express

RAYAGADA: Tension ran high in Gopikankubadi village of Rayagada district on Tuesday when two groups of villagers clashed after some youths allegedly clicked photographs of women taking bath in a river on Monday evening.

Some women of Harijan street in the village were bathing in the river when some youths of Adivasi street clicked their photographs and recorded videos in their mobile phones.When women protested and asked them to delete the pictures and videos, the youths fled the spot. On their return, the women informed other villagers about the incident.

Later, the villagers asked the youths to delete the photographs from their mobile phones but the latter refused to oblige following which, a clash erupted between the two groups. In the clash, nine houses in the Harijan street were vandalised. The panic-struck victims lodged a complaint with the Chandili Police and also met the Collector seeking justice.

On the other hand, the accused youths of Adivasi street dismissed the allegations of the women. They claimed that they are being accused of taking pictures and videos of women as they protested sale of liquor in the village by Harijan street people.No arrests have been made so far as police are trying to strike a comprise between the warring groups.

