Heavy rains predicted in South Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi on Tuesday sounded heavy rain alert for the districts across state. Sethi in a letter to the collectors and Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) said as per Meteorological forecast a low pressure area is expected to form over Central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours which may concentrate into a depression and move West-Northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

“This may induce extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Kuraput on September 20 and heavy rainfall in parts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi on September 21,” he said, adding, “Heavy showers may also occur at isolated places over districts in North Odisha.”

The SRC advised the district administrations to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared for any possible exigency. The collectors have also been asked to ensure functioning of district control rooms round the clock.

The SRC office has advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast between September 19 and September 21. Officials said Fire Services personnel, ODRAF and NDRF have also been asked to remain in readiness.