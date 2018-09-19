Home States Odisha

High Court direction to state government on advocate assault

Orissa High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in investigation into alleged assault of a lawyer by police personnel in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in investigation into alleged assault of a lawyer by police personnel in Cuttack. The HC directed the State Government to hand over the case to a senior police officer in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and to apprise court in this regard by Monday. The case is being handled by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police.

Hearing the two PILs filed by Nationalist Lawyers’ Forum and Cuttack Bar Association, the division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra observed slowing down of the investigation process and improper investigation by CID (CB) as it failed to submit the full-fledged investigation report despite court’s direction, said Orissa High Court Bar Association secretary, Satya Brata Mohanty.

The next hearing has been posted for September 24.The two forums are demanding a judicial probe either by a sitting or former HC judge and arrest of the errant police officials.On September 4, the HC had ordered a CB probe into the alleged incident with a direction to conduct investigation by DSP rank officer of the Crime Branch. Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh had also filed affidavit in connection with the incident and progress in investigation.

It may be recalled that advocate Debi Prasad Patnaik had an argument with some cops in connection with a road accident at Nuabazar on August 28 night following which policemen had allegedly beaten him.

