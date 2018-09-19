Home States Odisha

House passes resolution to move Centre to include ‘Ahimsa’ in Preamble

Taking objection to non-production of Odia translation of the resolution, Mishra said he and many other members of the House failed to understand the English version.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid opposition protest and walkout, the Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution recommending the State Government to move the Centre for inclusion of Ahimsa (non-violence) in the Preamble to the Constitution.

Though the opposition, Congress and BJP appreciated the idea, several members including Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra took exception to the language of the resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.“The intention of the resolution is praiseworthy, but it is poorly drafted. The resolution moved by the Government is not comprehensible. Since it does not convey any meaning, this should not be passed hurriedly in the Assembly,” Mishra said outside the Assembly.

As the objective of the resolution is to bring changes in the Preamble and the word ‘Ahimsa’ has wider implications, Mishra said there should be a thorough discussion on the matter before recommending the same to the Centre.“This Assembly resolves to recommend the State Government to move the Centre to include the ‘uniquely’ Indian ideal of Ahimsa, of non-violence, in the preamble to the Indian Constitution,” the resolution read.

Taking objection to non-production of Odia translation of the resolution, Mishra said he and many other members of the House failed to understand the English version. It has been a practice to provide Odia version of all papers in English be it Bills, resolutions or motions to the members of the House. However, the member in-charge has not given the resolution in Odia.

Since there is no urgency in passing the resolution on Tuesday, Mishra urged Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat to defer the discussion to some other date and direct the member in-charge to provide Odia version of the resolution to all members of the House.

Maintaining that the resolution is ambiguous, senior member of the ruling BJD Ranendra Pratap Swain said he too failed to understand the wordings in the resolution. Besides, the resolution did not suggest as to where to insert the word “Ahimsa” in the Preamble.BJP member Pradip Purohit, also welcomed the resolution, but asked the Government to bring it in a proper format to the House.

Though Parliamentary Affairs Minister accepted the opposition suggestions and made necessary changes, the Opposition members objected to the manner in which the resolution was passed.“We are boycotting the House to protest the manner in which the House passed a resolution in  scant respect towards opposition,” Mishra said before leaving the House.

