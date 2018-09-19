Home States Odisha

MLA George Tirkey to join Congress today

Tribal leader and Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey will officially join Congress at Delhi in presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tribal leader and Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey will officially join Congress at Delhi in presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.George with a handful of supporters left for Delhi on Tuesday. Sources said the tribal leader is likely set to be the Congress candidate for Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

A Catholic Christian and a hardline leader associated with the growing ‘Pathalgadi’ movement in rural pockets of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh, George’s possible candidature has brought the moribund Congress back to life in the district. Though the BJP led by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and the ruling BJD are equally powerful in Sundargarh, George joining Congress is likely to create whole new equation with a close three-pronged contest in the next polls.

George had won the Biramitrapur Assembly seat in 1995 and 2000 on JMM ticket and in 2002, joined the ruling BJD. But after being denied ticket in 2004, he had unsuccessfully fought the Sundargarh Lok Sabha election and Biramitrapur Assembly polls as Independent.In 2009 and 2014, he was elected from Birmitrapur as Independent and eight months back, he had returned to JMM fold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju