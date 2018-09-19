Home States Odisha

National Green Tribunal directs Odisha, Bengal to demarcate boundaries

There will be an independent environmental audit by a three-member committee nominated by District Magistrate, at least once in a year and its report will be placed in public domain, the order stated.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) at New Delhi has asked Odisha and West Bengal governments to demarcate the boundaries for regulating grant of sand mining lease within three months and constitute an Oversight Authority to prevent illegal and unscientific sand mining.
Disposing a petition filed by civil society activist Sudarsan Das, a four-member bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, judicial members Justice Jawad Rahim, Justice SP Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda ordered that no mining lease of minor minerals will be given till the demarcation is complete.

“Chief secretaries of both the States will constitute a team of three officers each within two weeks and they would hold their first meeting within one month to decide on demarcation. All existing mining operations will remain suspended till the work is completed,” the 23-page order stated.

They will also get a detailed restoration plan prepared for Subarnarekha river and its bed by a committee of experts from independent institutions including Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Dhanbad-based Indian School of Mines and State Pollution Control Boards, within one month.The expert committee will carry out a detailed study and submit restoration plan within three months and get the assessment done through Dehradun-based Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education on the damage to ecology and inhabitants.

Apart from instituting appropriate criminal proceedings against those carrying out illegal mining, exemplary penalty will be imposed by the district magistrates concerned within three months to cover the cost of restoration of environment and compensate the victims.

Stating that the illegalities are glaring, the NGT directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to finalise mining surveillance system in consultation with ISRO, issue SOP to evaluate loss to ecology and recover the cost of restoration from legal or illegal miners, set up a dedicated institutional mechanism for effective monitoring of sand and gravel mining within two months.

There will be an independent environmental audit by a three-member committee nominated by District Magistrate, at least once in a year and its report will be placed in public domain, the order stated.
The green panel ordered that former judge of Jharkhand High Court Justice RK Merathia will act as Oversight Authority to execute the directions in next two weeks.

Earlier, alleging that large scale illegal and unscientific mining is directly impacting the ecology of Subarnarekha, Das had moved National Green Tribunal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju