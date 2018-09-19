New look Victoria Hall to be ready by November

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Renovation of the over century-old Veer Surendra Sai Town Hall, popularly known as Victoria Hall, located in the heart of the city, will be completed by November this year. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is renovating the heritage building and work had started in May last year. The Tourism department had sanctioned `1.24 crore for renovation work.

Member of INTACH, Sambalpur Chapter, Deepak Panda said renovation of the internal part of the building is almost complete. Currently, work on external side of the building is going on. He said work is being carried out by adopting traditional method. Materials used in plastering of the walls during construction of the heritage building are being used for the renovation. A paste is being prepared by mixing lime, gum of wood apple, wash nut and jaggery, which is used for plastering. Although the renovation work should have been completed by now, it was delayed due to rain.

Panda said a museum will be developed in Victoria Hall after completion of the renovation work. The INTACH will provide support for development of the museum, where tradition and history of the region will be exhibited, he said.

The foundation stone of the building was laid in 1902 and the then Chief Commissioner of the Central Province, J P Hewety, had inaugurated the building in 1904. The British Government, the kings, landlords and businessmen of the region had contributed funds for construction of the heritage building. It was named as Victoria Hall and renamed as VSS Town Hall after Independence. The then Superintending Engineer of the Central Province, JB Leven Thorpey, had prepared the design of the imposing building.

The British Government took the decision to construct buildings in memory of Queen Victoria after she died in 1901 and named the town hall here after her. An amount of `9,417 was contributed by the kings, zamindars and businessmen of the area for construction of the building.

Several important meetings were organised in the building as Sambalpur was a major hub during the British rule. Even the then Governor of Bengal Sir Andrew Frazer had convened a meeting of kings of the region in the building in 1908.

ANCIENT STRUCTURE

Materials used in plastering of the walls during construction of the heritage building are being used now for the renovation

A museum will be developed in the Victoria Hall after completion of the renovation work

INTACH will provide support for development of the museum, where tradition and history of the region will be exhibited