Home States Odisha

Question hour disrupted again in Odisha Assembly

Congress raised the issue of lawyers’ agitation, alleging that due to the State Government’s inaction, proceedings at the High Court and other lower courts have been affected for the last 20 days.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was yet another no business day in the Assembly. During the question hour all the three major parties, Congress, BJP and the ruling-BJD created ruckus in the House over different issues following which the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House till 11.30 am.

As the House assembled for the day, BJP legislators wearing black gowns raised the issue of cooperative bank loan scam demanding that the State Government should agree to a CBI probe into the large-scale irregularities.

Congress raised the issue of lawyers’ agitation, alleging that due to the State Government’s inaction, proceedings at the High Court and other lower courts have been affected for the last 20 days. “The High Court has remained closed for the last 20 days and the lower courts too are closed for nearly a month. It is unfortunate that the State government is unable to resolve the issue,” Opposition chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju