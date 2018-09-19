Question hour disrupted again in Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was yet another no business day in the Assembly. During the question hour all the three major parties, Congress, BJP and the ruling-BJD created ruckus in the House over different issues following which the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House till 11.30 am.

As the House assembled for the day, BJP legislators wearing black gowns raised the issue of cooperative bank loan scam demanding that the State Government should agree to a CBI probe into the large-scale irregularities.

Congress raised the issue of lawyers’ agitation, alleging that due to the State Government’s inaction, proceedings at the High Court and other lower courts have been affected for the last 20 days. “The High Court has remained closed for the last 20 days and the lower courts too are closed for nearly a month. It is unfortunate that the State government is unable to resolve the issue,” Opposition chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said.