Resolution to name Jharsuguda airport after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution to name the newly-constructed Jharsuguda airport after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. The resolution became necessary after Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told Rajya Sabha in July that recommendation of the State Government for naming the airport needs to be supported by a resolution passed by the Legislative Assembly of the state concerned.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the airport on September 22.

On September 12, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu requesting to name Jharsuguda airport after Veer Surendra Sai. He also suggested that one of the Air India flights from Bhubaneswar to Delhi may be routed through Jharsuguda.Supporting the government resolution, Leader of Opposition Narsingh Mishra said naming Jharsuguda Airport after Veer Surendra Sai will be a befitting tribute to the legendary freedom fighter.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the members of the Assembly for unanimously passing the resolution. “I will try my best to ensure that the new airport is named after the legendary freedom fighter,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A P Padhi where he reviewed the preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Modi will inaugurate the airport and lay foundation stone for Talcher fertiliser plant.

The Prime Minister will arrive here at 9 pm and proceed to Talcher in helicopter. He will lay the foundation stone of the fertiliser plant and address public meeting at 10.30 am.

Ray questions expose Govt on Central Ministers’ visit

Bhubaneswar: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central Ministers are visiting Odisha regularly, the State Government does not have any information in this regard though providing security to them comes under its purview. This came to the fore in a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP) in the Assembly on Tuesday. The State Government also does not have information on many important issues as has come to light from three questions asked by Ray. Ray had asked year-wise data from 2012 on the number of rape, attempt to rape, kidnapping, dowry torture and crime against children and women. The State Government has dismissed the question with its stock reply, ‘information are under collection.’ The BJP MLA’s question on the rate of conviction in different crimes, how many cases have been disposed of and how many are pending also went unanswered. In a separate question, Ray had wanted to know about the number of crimes recorded in the last three years under different categories and the conviction rate based on the reports of SCRB and NCRB. The reply to the question was also ‘information are under collection.’ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had released the ‘Crime in Odisha’ report of SCRB prepared in the pattern of NCRB in March, 2018.