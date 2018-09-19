Home States Odisha

Satkosia Surakhya Samiti rejects autopsy report on death of Kailashi Soya

Members of Satkosia Praja Surakhaya Samiti have rejected the postmortem report issued by Angul Hospital on Monday on the mysterious death of Kailashi Soya (35) on September 12.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Members of Satkosia Praja Surakhaya Samiti have rejected the postmortem report issued by Angul Hospital on Monday on the mysterious death of Kailashi Soya (35) on September 12.They claimed that she was killed by the tigress Sundari while the post-mortem report stated that her death occurred due to attack by a carnivorous animal without specifying what that the animal was.

Janardhan Sahu, president of the samiti, claimed that it was the tigress that killed Kailashi on the day. “We have video footage that shows presence of the tigress near the woman’s body,” he said, while flaying Forest Minister Bijayshree Routray about his remarks that the woman was not killed by the big cat. “He is trying to cover up the incident. How did the minister know about the tigress not killing the woman in the forest in Satkosia by sitting in Bhubaneswar,” he asked and demanded immediate relocation of Sundari from Satkosia.

Meanwhile, the tigress preyed on a cow near Nehedi village in Hatidhara reserve forest under Athmallick forest division on Monday night. Divisional Forest Officer Samyak Samantray said a compensation of `4,000 has been paid to the cattle owner.

The forest officials are tracking the tigress round the clock and the animal is now in buffer zone of the tiger reserve. “A team of three forest officials are keeping an eye on movement of the animal and if required, it will be tranquilised. The department is taking all measures to help the tigress mark her territory in the core area. Besides, awareness camps are being held among people about ways to avoid any eventuality if they come close to the big cat,” he added.

