School student drowns during idol immersion in Odisha

Tension flared up in Patnagarh block after a Class VIII student of a local school drowned in a pond during immersion of Ganesh idol on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Tension flared up in Patnagarh block after a Class VIII student of a local school drowned in a pond during immersion of Ganesh idol on Tuesday. The deceased boy was identified as 13-year-old Rupananda Sa of Sialbandh village.

After being instructed by teachers, Rupanand and his classmates had gone to the nearby village pond to immerse the idol which was worshipped in the school on the occasion of Ganesh Puja.However, Rupanand slipped into deep water during immersion. He was rescued by Nrupa Sa, a local resident, and his classmates and rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.Following the incident, irate villagers locked the school demanding action against the teachers for not accompanying the students during the immersion ceremony. They also blocked Balangir-Patnagarh main road demanding compensation to the deceased’s kin.

Headmistress of the school Namitarani Mohapatra claimed that she had directed PET Satya Narayan Sahu to escort the students to the pond. However, Sahu said no such assignment was given to him as he was on leave on the day. “The headmistress is lying,” alleged the PET.Alok Naik, a student who was present during the immersion ceremony, said they had gone to the pond on the direction of the headmistress.

Later on the day, Additional Sub-Collector Padmanabha Purohit rushed to the spot where villagers had staged road blockade and tried to pacify the agitators. An amount of `10,000 from the Red Cross and another `2,000 from Harischandra Yojana was provided to Rupanand’s father. The blockade was lifted after Purohit assured to provide more help to the deceased’s kin.Patnagarh police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the boy’s body for autopsy.

