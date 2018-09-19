Single window facility for Puja licence in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Durga Puja, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty convened a preparatory meeting of representatives of various puja committees and other stakeholders from across the Capital on Tuesday.

During the meeting representatives of Puja committees informed the Police Commissioner that they face trouble in getting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for sound, electricity, water and other needs and licence for erecting the pandals. The committee members also demanded single window system to get licence and NOCs.

The CP said single window facility for licence will be available at DCP office from September 24 where officials of other line departments will be available. This will ease the process of getting NOCs and Puja Pandal licence. Mohanty said the committees have been asked to install CCTV cameras at their pandals and engage adequate volunteers during the festival and adhere to all norms of immersion.