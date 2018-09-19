Home States Odisha

Single window facility for Puja licence in Bhubaneswar

The CP said single window facility for licence will be available at DCP office from September 24 where officials of other line departments will be available.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Durga Puja, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty convened a preparatory meeting of representatives of various puja committees and other stakeholders from across the Capital on Tuesday.

During the meeting representatives of Puja committees informed the Police Commissioner that they face trouble in getting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for sound, electricity, water and other needs and licence for erecting the pandals. The committee members also demanded single window system to get licence and NOCs.

The CP said single window facility for licence will be available at DCP office from September 24 where officials of other line departments will be available. This will ease the process of getting NOCs and Puja Pandal licence. Mohanty said the committees have been asked to install CCTV cameras at their pandals and engage adequate volunteers during the festival and adhere to all norms of immersion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju