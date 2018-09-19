Home States Odisha

Sri Jagannath Temple Administration comes out in support of servitors

Mohapatra said he would take up the issues of servitors with amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium, who is expected to arrive on a three-day visit to Puri on Thursday. 

Published: 19th September 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) would bat for the interest of servitors clan in the Jagannath temple, including keeping their hereditary rights and right to collect ‘dakshina’. This was informed by chief administrator of SJTA P K Mohapatra, who convened a meeting of heads of various Nijogs on Tuesday and discussed the Supreme Court interim judgment on reforms in the 12th century temple.

Mohapatra said he would take up the issues of servitors with amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium, who is expected to arrive on a three-day visit to Puri on Thursday.  Subramanium would interact with Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, Sankaracharya of Gobardhan  Peeth Swami Neeschalananda Saraswati, servitors and temple and district administrations over the interim judgment and file his report in the apex court for final adjudication of the case.

Reacting to Mohapatra’s comments, lawyer Ashok Kumar Das said his comments are against the judgment of the apex court. “If the temple has anything to say, it should have filed its views in the apex court before going to media,” he said. As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Puri District Judge Ambuj Mohan Das had filed a 12- point report that has been incorporated in the apex court interim judgment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju