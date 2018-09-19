Sri Jagannath Temple Administration comes out in support of servitors

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) would bat for the interest of servitors clan in the Jagannath temple, including keeping their hereditary rights and right to collect ‘dakshina’. This was informed by chief administrator of SJTA P K Mohapatra, who convened a meeting of heads of various Nijogs on Tuesday and discussed the Supreme Court interim judgment on reforms in the 12th century temple.

Mohapatra said he would take up the issues of servitors with amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium, who is expected to arrive on a three-day visit to Puri on Thursday. Subramanium would interact with Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, Sankaracharya of Gobardhan Peeth Swami Neeschalananda Saraswati, servitors and temple and district administrations over the interim judgment and file his report in the apex court for final adjudication of the case.

Reacting to Mohapatra’s comments, lawyer Ashok Kumar Das said his comments are against the judgment of the apex court. “If the temple has anything to say, it should have filed its views in the apex court before going to media,” he said. As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Puri District Judge Ambuj Mohan Das had filed a 12- point report that has been incorporated in the apex court interim judgment.