Students roped in for road beautification project in Odisha

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its development and beautification plan of the city roads ahead of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018, the State Government has roped in college students to get feedback. The students of three private colleges of the twin city on Tuesday toured strategic locations in the Capital to get people’s opinion and suggestions.

As 16 countries will participate in the mega sporting event, a good number of overseas hockey lovers are expected to visit the Capital. The Government is planing to make best use of the Hockey World Cup platform to promote sports tourism in the State.

The students of Architecture stream of College of Engineering and Technology and KIIT in Bhubaneswar and Piloo Mody College of Architect (PCA), Cuttack participated in the one-day survey. As many as 45 groups, each comprising eight students, from three colleges fanned out to cover the City.

Nihar Mohapatra, a PCA student, said his team was assigned the task to cover the stretch from AG square to Indira Gandhi Park. They talked to pedestrians and commuters belonging to cross section of the society and recorded their suggestions.

After compiling the people’s feedback and their own collective view, they will make a presentation on effective use of the open space available near city roads and major junctions before Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) officials on October 1.

“We have been told to prepare a project worth `3 lakh to make the roads and public utility space attractive. It would also cover roadside shades with weather protection and pedestrian amenities. The project has to be completed by the end of October,” said Mohapatra.