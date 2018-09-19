Home States Odisha

Students roped in for road beautification project in Odisha

As 16 countries will participate in the mega sporting event, a good number of overseas hockey lovers are expected to visit the Capital.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its development and beautification plan of the city roads ahead of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018, the State Government has roped in college students to get feedback. The students of three private colleges of the twin city on Tuesday toured strategic locations in the Capital to get people’s opinion and suggestions.

As 16 countries will participate in the mega sporting event, a good number of overseas hockey lovers are expected to visit the Capital. The Government is planing to make best use of the Hockey World Cup platform to promote sports tourism in the State.

The students of Architecture stream of College of Engineering and Technology and KIIT in Bhubaneswar and Piloo Mody College of Architect (PCA), Cuttack participated in the one-day survey. As many as 45 groups, each comprising eight students, from three colleges fanned out to cover the City.

Nihar Mohapatra, a PCA student, said his team was assigned the task to cover the stretch from AG square to Indira Gandhi Park. They talked to pedestrians and commuters belonging to cross section of the society and recorded their suggestions.

After compiling the people’s feedback and their own collective view, they will make a presentation on effective use of the open space available near city roads and major junctions before Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) officials on October 1.

“We have been told to prepare a project worth `3 lakh to make the roads and public utility space attractive. It would also cover roadside shades with weather protection and pedestrian amenities. The project has to be completed by the end of October,” said Mohapatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju