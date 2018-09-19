Home States Odisha

Three cops suspended for custodial torture in Odisha

Santosh Pradhan of the village had abused the sarpanch Ahalya Sethy for not providing him benefits under various government schemes.

Published: 19th September 2018

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three police officials, including an ASI, were suspended by the SP on Tuesday for illegally detaining and torturing a villager on the allegation of misbehaving with woman sarpanch of Odisso panchayat on Sunday.

Santosh Pradhan of the village had abused the sarpanch Ahalya Sethy for not providing him benefits under various government schemes. Her husband Prasant Sethy subsequently lodged an FIR against Pradhan and his friend Lingaraj Das. Police raided Pradhan’s house but failed to nab him. Later, they raided Das’ house and brought him to the police station. Das claimed that although he pleaded innocence, they abused and assaulted him. Police also threatened to lodge a false case against him under SC and ST Atrocity Act for misbehaving with the sarpanch, who belonged to the SC category.

Das is currently undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital. His family members have sought intervention of the State Human Rights Commission and the  SP to take action against the errant cops. Superintendent of Police Prakash R conducted an inquiry and found three police officials guilty of custodial torture. The officials - ASI Rabindra Nath Senapati, constable Siba Jani and cadet SI Rashmiranjan Mallick - were subsequently placed under suspension.

